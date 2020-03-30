Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES), Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

The shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Buy the WES stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $7. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WES is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that WES is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.63% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.31 while ending the day at $3.32. During the trading session, a total of 5.28 million shares were traded which represents a -68.54% decline from the average session volume which is 3.13 million shares. WES had ended its last session trading at $3.80. Western Midstream Partners LP currently has a market cap of $1.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 2.12. Western Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WES 52-week low price stands at $3.40 while its 52-week high price is $35.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Western Midstream Partners LP generated 99.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.61%. Western Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.15% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.01 and traded between $12.42 and $12.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBD’s 50-day SMA is 17.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.35. The stock has a high of $25.34 for the year while the low is $10.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.74%, as 1.51M WES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.67% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.48, while the P/B ratio is 1.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 507.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… sold more CBD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… selling -7,521 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,830,168 shares of CBD, with a total valuation of $127,240,230. Coronation Asset Management (Pty)… meanwhile bought more CBD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,194,048 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harding Loevner LP decreased its Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,698,746 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,349 shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao which are valued at $76,354,623. In the same vein, Bestinver Gestión SA SGIIC decreased its Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 299,068 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,195,237 shares and is now valued at $51,922,601. Following these latest developments, around 57.40% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.