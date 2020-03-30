Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)

The shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Gordon Haskett in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $60 price target. Gordon Haskett wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wayfair Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Buy the W stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Underweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on February 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Loop Capital was of a view that W is Hold in its latest report on January 23, 2020. SunTrust thinks that W is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $45.045 while ending the day at $46.30. During the trading session, a total of 5.3 million shares were traded which represents a -67.85% decline from the average session volume which is 3.16 million shares. W had ended its last session trading at $55.08. W 52-week low price stands at $21.70 while its 52-week high price is $166.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$3.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wayfair Inc. generated 582.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.78%. Wayfair Inc. has the potential to record -13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.78% to reach $9.83/share. It started the day trading at $4.02 and traded between $3.6681 and $3.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YPF’s 50-day SMA is 7.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.77. The stock has a high of $18.73 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 50.50%, as 6.52M W shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.78% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more YPF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -1,338,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,295,699 shares of YPF, with a total valuation of $82,262,635. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile bought more YPF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,865,159 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its YPF Sociedad Anonima shares by 0.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,172,552 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,856 shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima which are valued at $41,328,690. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its YPF Sociedad Anonima shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,084 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,851,170 shares and is now valued at $38,760,848. Following these latest developments, around 99.50% of YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.