Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL), GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

The shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vedanta Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. CLSA was of a view that VEDL is Sell in its latest report on February 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VEDL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.34 while ending the day at $3.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -93.65% decline from the average session volume which is 914730.0 shares. VEDL had ended its last session trading at $3.71. Vedanta Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 VEDL 52-week low price stands at $3.33 while its 52-week high price is $11.18.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Citigroup also rated GLOG as Downgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that GLOG could surge by 68.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.54% to reach $11.73/share. It started the day trading at $3.69 and traded between $3.19 and $3.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOG’s 50-day SMA is 5.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.60. The stock has a high of $17.13 for the year while the low is $2.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.49%, as 4.79M VEDL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.80% of GasLog Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more GLOG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -95,469 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,622,475 shares of GLOG, with a total valuation of $20,322,085. Eagle Global Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more GLOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,579,314 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its GasLog Ltd. shares by 42.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,878,353 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,413,569 shares of GasLog Ltd. which are valued at $10,537,560. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GasLog Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,840 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,794,772 shares and is now valued at $10,068,671. Following these latest developments, around 12.64% of GasLog Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.