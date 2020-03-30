Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

The shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2018. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $28 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tronox Holdings plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2018, to Equal-Weight the TROX stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 14, 2017. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on October 24, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that TROX is Outperform in its latest report on August 13, 2015. B. Riley & Co. thinks that TROX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.33 while ending the day at $5.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a 35.85% incline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. TROX had ended its last session trading at $6.15. Tronox Holdings plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 TROX 52-week low price stands at $4.29 while its 52-week high price is $15.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tronox Holdings plc generated 311.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 228.57%. Tronox Holdings plc has the potential to record 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.50. Goldman also rated OVV as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $2.25 suggesting that OVV could surge by 85.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.34% to reach $18.51/share. It started the day trading at $2.75 and traded between $2.51 and $2.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OVV’s 50-day SMA is 11.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.69. The stock has a high of $38.50 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 94.01%, as 38.86M TROX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.08% of Ovintiv Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.53, while the P/B ratio is 0.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -88.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Causeway Capital Management LLC bought more OVV shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Causeway Capital Management LLC purchasing 5,129,847 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,405,830 shares of OVV, with a total valuation of $374,287,337. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more OVV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $356,529,985 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Ovintiv Inc. shares by 14.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,080,655 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,325,639 shares of Ovintiv Inc. which are valued at $231,931,565. In the same vein, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its Ovintiv Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 322,365 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,169,506 shares and is now valued at $117,457,794. Following these latest developments, around 0.83% of Ovintiv Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.