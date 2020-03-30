Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR), Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

The shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $58 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Hold the SPR stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on January 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 74. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SPR is Neutral in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Barclays thinks that SPR is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.34% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.55 while ending the day at $29.74. During the trading session, a total of 2.03 million shares were traded which represents a -1.79% decline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. SPR had ended its last session trading at $36.87. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 14.72, with a beta of 1.49. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 SPR 52-week low price stands at $13.69 while its 52-week high price is $94.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. generated 2.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -112.66%. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Buckingham Research also rated ECPG as Initiated on January 03, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that ECPG could surge by 40.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.95% to reach $46.67/share. It started the day trading at $28.83 and traded between $26.50 and $27.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ECPG’s 50-day SMA is 33.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.69. The stock has a high of $40.16 for the year while the low is $15.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.25%, as 6.06M SPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.52% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 468.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ECPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 86,636 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,187,120 shares of ECPG, with a total valuation of $155,593,379. Broad Run Investment Management L… meanwhile sold more ECPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $142,356,578 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its Encore Capital Group Inc. shares by 1.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,381,756 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -68,450 shares of Encore Capital Group Inc. which are valued at $125,666,053. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Encore Capital Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 159,632 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,123,456 shares and is now valued at $116,067,625. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Encore Capital Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.