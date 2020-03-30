Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)

The shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Janney was of a view that SIX is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2020. Wedbush thinks that SIX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 44.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $24.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.82 while ending the day at $13.95. During the trading session, a total of 4.44 million shares were traded which represents a -41.08% decline from the average session volume which is 3.15 million shares. SIX had ended its last session trading at $15.58. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.06, with a beta of 1.59. SIX 52-week low price stands at $8.75 while its 52-week high price is $59.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation generated 174.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has the potential to record 1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Raymond James also rated QDEL as Resumed on October 23, 2018, with its price target of $80 suggesting that QDEL could down by -6.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.00% to reach $88.67/share. It started the day trading at $98.49 and traded between $91.155 and $94.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QDEL’s 50-day SMA is 80.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.48. The stock has a high of $100.42 for the year while the low is $52.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.40%, as 1.64M SIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.44% of Quidel Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.90, while the P/B ratio is 7.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 391.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more QDEL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -397,120 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,717,745 shares of QDEL, with a total valuation of $441,638,624. Brown Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more QDEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $433,904,505 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Quidel Corporation shares by 2.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,601,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 81,327 shares of Quidel Corporation which are valued at $278,183,954. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Quidel Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,150 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,281,497 shares and is now valued at $176,222,828. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Quidel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.