Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM), The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Foundation Building Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Underperform the FBM stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Credit Suisse was of a view that FBM is Neutral in its latest report on January 11, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that FBM is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 28, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.37 while ending the day at $10.58. During the trading session, a total of 538398.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.28% decline from the average session volume which is 521280.0 shares. FBM had ended its last session trading at $12.27. Foundation Building Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FBM 52-week low price stands at $8.51 while its 52-week high price is $22.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Foundation Building Materials Inc. generated 17.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.45%. Foundation Building Materials Inc. has the potential to record 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.43% to reach $71.51/share. It started the day trading at $40.19 and traded between $38.51 and $38.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNS’s 50-day SMA is 49.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.87. The stock has a high of $58.22 for the year while the low is $31.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.50%, as 7.36M FBM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.41% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.99, while the P/B ratio is 1.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. sold more BNS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. selling -1,570,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 87,388,075 shares of BNS, with a total valuation of $4,574,765,726. BMO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more BNS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,586,390,541 worth of shares.

Similarly, TD Asset Management, Inc. increased its The Bank of Nova Scotia shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 42,769,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 398,160 shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia which are valued at $2,238,985,053. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Bank of Nova Scotia shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,120 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 34,229,015 shares and is now valued at $1,791,888,935. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of The Bank of Nova Scotia stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.