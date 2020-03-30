Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

The shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $2200 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Booking Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $2000. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BKNG is Neutral in its latest report on November 01, 2019. Raymond James thinks that BKNG is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.73% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1,253.605 while ending the day at $1255.15. During the trading session, a total of 699209.0 shares were traded which represents a -12.85% decline from the average session volume which is 619610.0 shares. BKNG had ended its last session trading at $1406.00. Booking Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $57.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.38, with a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 BKNG 52-week low price stands at $1107.29 while its 52-week high price is $2094.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $23.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Booking Holdings Inc. generated 6.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $45.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.06%. Booking Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 66.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Goldman also rated AMH as Initiated on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that AMH could surge by 20.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.47% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $23.745 and traded between $21.00 and $23.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMH’s 50-day SMA is 26.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.81. The stock has a high of $29.89 for the year while the low is $17.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.90%, as 5.22M BKNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of American Homes 4 Rent shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 80.87, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 891,312 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,218,624 shares of AMH, with a total valuation of $1,015,370,175. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $390,244,449 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its American Homes 4 Rent shares by 18.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,750,363 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,286,099 shares of American Homes 4 Rent which are valued at $381,886,898. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its American Homes 4 Rent shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,630,902 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,592,181 shares and is now valued at $351,901,566. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of American Homes 4 Rent stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.