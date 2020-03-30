Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

The shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $195 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WEX Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Market Perform the WEX stock while also putting a $249 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $220. Credit Suisse was of a view that WEX is Neutral in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that WEX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 234.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $192.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $107.55 while ending the day at $108.78. During the trading session, a total of 651536.0 shares were traded which represents a -5.94% decline from the average session volume which is 615020.0 shares. WEX had ended its last session trading at $116.38. WEX Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 48.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.76, with a beta of 1.78. WEX 52-week low price stands at $71.12 while its 52-week high price is $236.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WEX Inc. generated 981.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.98%. WEX Inc. has the potential to record 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Morgan Stanley also rated TRGP as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that TRGP could surge by 74.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.63% to reach $27.41/share. It started the day trading at $7.40 and traded between $6.51 and $6.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRGP’s 50-day SMA is 28.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.05. The stock has a high of $43.47 for the year while the low is $3.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.33%, as 8.06M WEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.53% of Targa Resources Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TRGP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 140,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,523,432 shares of TRGP, with a total valuation of $729,759,197. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more TRGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $505,547,147 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its Targa Resources Corp. shares by 21.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,771,264 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,991,261 shares of Targa Resources Corp. which are valued at $348,988,954. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Targa Resources Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 223,646 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,133,386 shares and is now valued at $328,321,706. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Targa Resources Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.