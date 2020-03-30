Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO), Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

The shares of Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2018. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vapotherm Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on December 10, 2018, to Buy the VAPO stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2018. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.63.

The shares of the company added by 6.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.5001 while ending the day at $17.25. During the trading session, a total of 893468.0 shares were traded which represents a -157.5% decline from the average session volume which is 346980.0 shares. VAPO had ended its last session trading at $16.25. Vapotherm Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 VAPO 52-week low price stands at $6.86 while its 52-week high price is $24.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vapotherm Inc. generated 71.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.67%. Vapotherm Inc. has the potential to record -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Barrington Research also rated GTN as Reiterated on March 04, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that GTN could surge by 55.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.59% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.45 and traded between $11.67 and $11.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTN’s 50-day SMA is 17.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.69. The stock has a high of $25.31 for the year while the low is $8.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.00%, as 3.25M VAPO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.63% of Gray Television Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Darsana Capital Partners LP sold more GTN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Darsana Capital Partners LP selling -1,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,000,000 shares of GTN, with a total valuation of $151,360,000.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Gray Television Inc. shares by 2.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,050,506 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -177,898 shares of Gray Television Inc. which are valued at $133,395,574. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Gray Television Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 47,994 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,873,551 shares and is now valued at $111,127,585. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Gray Television Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.