Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN), Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

The shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SpartanNash Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Market Perform the SPTN stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Underperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Loop Capital was of a view that SPTN is Buy in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that SPTN is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.59.

The shares of the company added by 5.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.33 while ending the day at $12.93. During the trading session, a total of 528525.0 shares were traded which represents a -47.68% decline from the average session volume which is 357880.0 shares. SPTN had ended its last session trading at $12.25. SpartanNash Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SPTN 52-week low price stands at $8.82 while its 52-week high price is $17.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SpartanNash Company generated 24.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.35%. SpartanNash Company has the potential to record 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.64% to reach $23.81/share. It started the day trading at $17.00 and traded between $15.91 and $15.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDCO’s 50-day SMA is 21.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.97. The stock has a high of $25.70 for the year while the low is $12.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.52%, as 14.68M SPTN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.39% of Patterson Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.42, while the P/B ratio is 1.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more PDCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 129,632 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,845,399 shares of PDCO, with a total valuation of $305,592,042. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PDCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $243,420,541 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Patterson Companies Inc. shares by 1.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,495,623 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 118,540 shares of Patterson Companies Inc. which are valued at $202,110,871. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Patterson Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 386,595 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,847,067 shares and is now valued at $115,311,724. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Patterson Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.