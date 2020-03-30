Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

The shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $37 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of REGENXBIO Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 18, 2019, to Buy the RGNX stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 145. Evercore ISI was of a view that RGNX is Outperform in its latest report on February 25, 2019. Raymond James thinks that RGNX is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 94.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.85.

The shares of the company added by 4.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $30.23 while ending the day at $33.88. During the trading session, a total of 547415.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.89% decline from the average session volume which is 537260.0 shares. RGNX had ended its last session trading at $32.54. REGENXBIO Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.20 RGNX 52-week low price stands at $20.03 while its 52-week high price is $59.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The REGENXBIO Inc. generated 69.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.61%. REGENXBIO Inc. has the potential to record -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Morgan Stanley also rated LK as Reiterated on January 28, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that LK could surge by 47.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.07% to reach $49.18/share. It started the day trading at $26.83 and traded between $25.45 and $25.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LK’s 50-day SMA is 36.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.17. The stock has a high of $51.38 for the year while the low is $13.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.77%, as 35.08M RGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 48.44% of Luckin Coffee Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lone Pine Capital LLC bought more LK shares, increasing its portfolio by 70.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lone Pine Capital LLC purchasing 4,277,712 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,345,069 shares of LK, with a total valuation of $409,250,930. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more LK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $353,681,037 worth of shares.

Similarly, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its Luckin Coffee Inc. shares by 11.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 400,000 shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. which are valued at $150,328,000. In the same vein, BofA Securities, Inc. increased its Luckin Coffee Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,451,916 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,502,378 shares and is now valued at $138,554,074. Following these latest developments, around 15.61% of Luckin Coffee Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.