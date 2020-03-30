Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

The shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $25 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Outperform the PFSI stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that PFSI is Outperform in its latest report on May 07, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that PFSI is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.70 while ending the day at $24.01. During the trading session, a total of 778112.0 shares were traded which represents a 15.73% incline from the average session volume which is 923340.0 shares. PFSI had ended its last session trading at $25.79. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.24, with a beta of 0.68. PFSI 52-week low price stands at $13.14 while its 52-week high price is $39.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PennyMac Financial Services Inc. generated 188.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 69.15%. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has the potential to record 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.34% to reach $5.94/share. It started the day trading at $5.80 and traded between $5.20 and $5.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAND’s 50-day SMA is 6.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.30. The stock has a high of $7.90 for the year while the low is $3.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.59%, as 2.83M PFSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.40% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 59.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.72% over the last six months.