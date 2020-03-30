Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA), Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

The shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $102 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Murphy USA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Overweight the MUSA stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Gabelli & Co in its report released on January 11, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 92. JP Morgan was of a view that MUSA is Underweight in its latest report on November 07, 2017. William Blair thinks that MUSA is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $111.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $80.94 while ending the day at $83.06. During the trading session, a total of 549164.0 shares were traded which represents a -9.05% decline from the average session volume which is 503570.0 shares. MUSA had ended its last session trading at $88.55. Murphy USA Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.77, with a beta of 0.78. Murphy USA Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 MUSA 52-week low price stands at $78.75 while its 52-week high price is $121.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Murphy USA Inc. generated 280.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 89.61%. Murphy USA Inc. has the potential to record 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. CL King also rated GCO as Upgrade on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $53 suggesting that GCO could surge by 53.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.28% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.09 and traded between $13.05 and $13.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GCO’s 50-day SMA is 31.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.58. The stock has a high of $53.20 for the year while the low is $5.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.26%, as 2.94M MUSA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.25% of Genesco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 433.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,289 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,149,049 shares of GCO, with a total valuation of $73,948,776. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,722,547 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Genesco Inc. shares by 5.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,235,645 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -77,870 shares of Genesco Inc. which are valued at $42,518,544. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Genesco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 426,161 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 594,380 shares and is now valued at $20,452,616. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Genesco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.