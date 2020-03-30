Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC)

The shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jumia Technologies AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on May 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Berenberg was of a view that JMIA is Buy in its latest report on May 14, 2019. Stifel thinks that JMIA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.97 while ending the day at $3.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a 64.7% incline from the average session volume which is 2.98 million shares. JMIA had ended its last session trading at $3.28. Jumia Technologies AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 JMIA 52-week low price stands at $2.15 while its 52-week high price is $49.77.

The Jumia Technologies AG generated 252.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. Jumia Technologies AG has the potential to record -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.50. It started the day trading at $0.455 and traded between $0.42 and $0.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNC’s 50-day SMA is 1.6716 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1219. The stock has a high of $3.42 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.26%, as 24.28M JMIA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 32.02% of GNC Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,772 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,033,720 shares of GNC, with a total valuation of $11,816,650. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile sold more GNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,675,915 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by 1.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,514,281 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -80,659 shares of GNC Holdings Inc. which are valued at $9,263,992. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 350,585 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,808,293 shares and is now valued at $6,397,932. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of GNC Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.