Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

The shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Criteo S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2019. SunTrust was of a view that CRTO is Hold in its latest report on March 26, 2019. Rosenblatt thinks that CRTO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.51.

The shares of the company added by 8.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.60 while ending the day at $7.87. During the trading session, a total of 525458.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.05% incline from the average session volume which is 710570.0 shares. CRTO had ended its last session trading at $7.25. Criteo S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CRTO 52-week low price stands at $5.89 while its 52-week high price is $22.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Criteo S.A. generated 418.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.95%. Criteo S.A. has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Morgan Stanley also rated EPD as Initiated on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that EPD could surge by 50.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.37% to reach $28.16/share. It started the day trading at $14.785 and traded between $13.775 and $13.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPD’s 50-day SMA is 22.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.79. The stock has a high of $30.86 for the year while the low is $10.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.76%, as 40.37M CRTO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.72, while the P/B ratio is 1.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought more EPD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchasing 729,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,958,044 shares of EPD, with a total valuation of $1,212,700,747. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more EPD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,030,615,744 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. decreased its Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares by 2.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,253,100 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -701,169 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. which are valued at $659,427,354. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,241,477 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 27,147,914 shares and is now valued at $633,632,313. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.