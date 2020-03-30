Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

The shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2018. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amdocs Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2018, to Buy the DOX stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2017. Barclays was of a view that DOX is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 12, 2015. Stifel thinks that DOX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $51.70 while ending the day at $51.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a -42.67% decline from the average session volume which is 989610.0 shares. DOX had ended its last session trading at $55.66. Amdocs Limited currently has a market cap of $7.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.57, with a beta of 0.59. Amdocs Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 DOX 52-week low price stands at $44.05 while its 52-week high price is $77.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amdocs Limited generated 485.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.0%. Amdocs Limited has the potential to record 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is now rated as Outperform. Wells Fargo also rated ONEM as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that ONEM could surge by 23.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.12% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.9841 and traded between $17.37 and $17.54 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $28.58 for the year while the low is $15.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.90%, as 3.56M DOX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.68% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.01%.

This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,726,787 shares of ONEM, with a total valuation of $123,813,135. Fidelity Investments Canada ULC meanwhile bought more ONEM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,108 worth of shares.

Similarly, TCW Investment Management Co LLC decreased its 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -70,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.