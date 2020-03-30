Mixed Analyst Attention: Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG), Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

The shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $39 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zillow Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on January 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Citigroup was of a view that ZG is Neutral in its latest report on December 09, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that ZG is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 66.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $47.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $34.60 while ending the day at $35.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a -110.15% decline from the average session volume which is 947880.0 shares. ZG had ended its last session trading at $38.66. Zillow Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 ZG 52-week low price stands at $18.65 while its 52-week high price is $66.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zillow Group Inc. generated 1.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.65%. Zillow Group Inc. has the potential to record -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Credit Suisse also rated AMKR as Upgrade on October 29, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that AMKR could surge by 39.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.70% to reach $12.75/share. It started the day trading at $8.12 and traded between $7.63 and $7.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMKR’s 50-day SMA is 10.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.28. The stock has a high of $15.24 for the year while the low is $5.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.66%, as 4.22M ZG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of Amkor Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more AMKR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -289,656 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,052,461 shares of AMKR, with a total valuation of $188,377,431. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AMKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,280,128 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Amkor Technology Inc. shares by 2.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,161,571 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -227,008 shares of Amkor Technology Inc. which are valued at $85,165,993. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Amkor Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 32,351 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,778,954 shares and is now valued at $39,433,385. Following these latest developments, around 37.50% of Amkor Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.