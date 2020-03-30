Mixed Analyst Attention: Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

The shares of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on September 03, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westpac Banking Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that WBK is Neutral in its latest report on August 17, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that WBK is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.085 while ending the day at $9.18. During the trading session, a total of 695877.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.21% decline from the average session volume which is 598800.0 shares. WBK had ended its last session trading at $9.99. Westpac Banking Corporation currently has a market cap of $34.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.00, with a beta of 1.17. WBK 52-week low price stands at $7.98 while its 52-week high price is $20.56.

Westpac Banking Corporation has the potential to record 1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $145. Even though the stock has been trading at $70.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.12% to reach $94.33/share. It started the day trading at $69.13 and traded between $61.61 and $62.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WWD’s 50-day SMA is 101.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 109.55. The stock has a high of $129.06 for the year while the low is $46.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.26%, as 3.05M WBK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.32% of Woodward Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.60, while the P/B ratio is 2.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 803.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WWD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 80,974 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,238,622 shares of WWD, with a total valuation of $540,625,790. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $495,355,459 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Woodward Inc. shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,296,854 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,623 shares of Woodward Inc. which are valued at $133,835,333. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Woodward Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 208,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,224,817 shares and is now valued at $126,401,114. Following these latest developments, around 6.93% of Woodward Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.