Mixed Analyst Attention: Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR), Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

The shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Outperform the LAMR stock while also putting a $93 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $91. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 86. Imperial Capital was of a view that LAMR is Outperform in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that LAMR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 88.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $87.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $45.01 while ending the day at $47.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -65.59% decline from the average session volume which is 731830.0 shares. LAMR had ended its last session trading at $51.63. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) currently has a market cap of $5.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.26, with a beta of 1.41. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LAMR 52-week low price stands at $30.89 while its 52-week high price is $96.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) generated 26.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.63%. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has the potential to record 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.04% to reach $14.82/share. It started the day trading at $3.39 and traded between $2.96 and $3.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMRX’s 50-day SMA is 4.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.92. The stock has a high of $14.65 for the year while the low is $2.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.58%, as 5.30M LAMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.12% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more AMRX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -364,937 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,527,452 shares of AMRX, with a total valuation of $59,780,690. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AMRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,280,127 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 25.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,844,811 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,574,044 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $30,202,522. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,283 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,517,916 shares and is now valued at $13,543,977. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.