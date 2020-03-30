Mixed Analyst Attention: HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY), Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

The shares of HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $65 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HealthEquity Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on October 07, 2019, to Neutral the HQY stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on September 09, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $80. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HQY is Neutral in its latest report on June 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that HQY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 82.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $50.04 while ending the day at $51.91. During the trading session, a total of 885573.0 shares were traded which represents a 10.12% incline from the average session volume which is 985330.0 shares. HQY had ended its last session trading at $56.42. HealthEquity Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 80.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.28, with a beta of 1.47. HQY 52-week low price stands at $34.40 while its 52-week high price is $88.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HealthEquity Inc. generated 174.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. HealthEquity Inc. has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Barclays also rated NBLX as Downgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that NBLX could surge by 68.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.59% to reach $9.71/share. It started the day trading at $3.41 and traded between $2.98 and $3.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBLX’s 50-day SMA is 15.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.55. The stock has a high of $40.30 for the year while the low is $1.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.38%, as 1.23M HQY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.65% of Noble Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.92, while the P/B ratio is 0.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 684.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -89.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more NBLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 868.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 8,174,324 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,115,967 shares of NBLX, with a total valuation of $139,930,093. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more NBLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,772,698 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Noble Midstream Partners LP shares by 113.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,101,821 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,115,518 shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $32,262,952. In the same vein, Brookfield Public Securities Grou… increased its Noble Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,734,313 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,734,313 shares and is now valued at $26,621,705. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Noble Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.