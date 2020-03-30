Mixed Analyst Attention: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

The shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flex Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2018. Needham was of a view that FLEX is Hold in its latest report on October 26, 2018. Standpoint Research thinks that FLEX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.005 while ending the day at $8.05. During the trading session, a total of 6.34 million shares were traded which represents a -21.61% decline from the average session volume which is 5.21 million shares. FLEX had ended its last session trading at $8.87. Flex Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.96, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 FLEX 52-week low price stands at $5.36 while its 52-week high price is $14.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Flex Ltd. generated 1.79 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 154.55%. Flex Ltd. has the potential to record 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $14.75. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.08% to reach $11.40/share. It started the day trading at $5.67 and traded between $4.89 and $5.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRTA’s 50-day SMA is 11.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.97. The stock has a high of $15.42 for the year while the low is $3.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.69%, as 3.09M FLEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.34% of Forterra Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 422.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Electron Capital Partners LLC sold more FRTA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Electron Capital Partners LLC selling -46,803 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,962,744 shares of FRTA, with a total valuation of $40,115,554. Royce & Associates LP meanwhile sold more FRTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,397,834 worth of shares.

Similarly, Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Forterra Inc. shares by 8.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,696,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -150,000 shares of Forterra Inc. which are valued at $22,970,610. In the same vein, Brigade Capital Management LP decreased its Forterra Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,288,625 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,381,463 shares and is now valued at $18,705,009. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Forterra Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.