Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

The shares of Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zuora Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. First Analysis Sec advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Outperform the ZUO stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on May 31, 2019. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Needham in its report released on March 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ZUO is Buy in its latest report on March 19, 2019. Goldman thinks that ZUO is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.95 while ending the day at $8.09. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a -50.15% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. ZUO had ended its last session trading at $9.02. Zuora Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 ZUO 52-week low price stands at $6.21 while its 52-week high price is $23.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zuora Inc. generated 64.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Zuora Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $2.15 and traded between $1.9625 and $2.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OGI’s 50-day SMA is 2.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.69. The stock has a high of $8.44 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.61%, as 11.68M ZUO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.35% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.09% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.16% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.