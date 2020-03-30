Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)

The shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spirit Airlines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. Vertical Research was of a view that SAVE is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Buckingham Research thinks that SAVE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.38 while ending the day at $14.79. During the trading session, a total of 5.7 million shares were traded which represents a -88.26% decline from the average session volume which is 3.03 million shares. SAVE had ended its last session trading at $16.51. Spirit Airlines Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.26, with a beta of 1.10. Spirit Airlines Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SAVE 52-week low price stands at $7.01 while its 52-week high price is $58.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Spirit Airlines Inc. generated 978.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.26%. Spirit Airlines Inc. has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.80% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.75 and traded between $13.69 and $15.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RAD’s 50-day SMA is 14.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.04. The stock has a high of $23.88 for the year while the low is $5.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.10%, as 15.82M SAVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.71% of Rite Aid Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.47% over the past 90 days while it gained 92.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RAD shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 215,930 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,072,642 shares of RAD, with a total valuation of $69,089,384. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RAD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,250,494 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Rite Aid Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Rite Aid Corporation which are valued at $34,050,000. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Rite Aid Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,673 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,619,280 shares and is now valued at $22,054,594. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Rite Aid Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.