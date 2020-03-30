Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE), Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

The shares of ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $50 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ONEOK Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $79. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on February 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 81. Scotiabank was of a view that OKE is Sector Outperform in its latest report on January 28, 2020. Wolfe Research thinks that OKE is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.49 while ending the day at $20.94. During the trading session, a total of 7.77 million shares were traded which represents a -67.36% decline from the average session volume which is 4.64 million shares. OKE had ended its last session trading at $24.36. ONEOK Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 1.84. ONEOK Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 OKE 52-week low price stands at $12.16 while its 52-week high price is $78.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ONEOK Inc. generated 20.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.19%. ONEOK Inc. has the potential to record 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $94. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.49% to reach $79.50/share. It started the day trading at $34.455 and traded between $31.85 and $32.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMD’s 50-day SMA is 55.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.19. The stock has a high of $93.87 for the year while the low is $20.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.71%, as 5.15M OKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.76% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 65.05, while the P/B ratio is 1.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 532.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC bought more CMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC purchasing 8,668 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,928,146 shares of CMD, with a total valuation of $247,866,013. Champlain Investment Partners LLC meanwhile bought more CMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $217,048,225 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cantel Medical Corp. shares by 1.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,323,380 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 56,350 shares of Cantel Medical Corp. which are valued at $209,705,278. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cantel Medical Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 92,115 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,280,117 shares and is now valued at $206,975,383. Following these latest developments, around 8.70% of Cantel Medical Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.