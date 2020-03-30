Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE), Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

The shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Just Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2019. B. Riley FBR was of a view that JE is Buy in its latest report on March 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that JE is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.5035 while ending the day at $0.52. During the trading session, a total of 607985.0 shares were traded which represents a 10.74% incline from the average session volume which is 681130.0 shares. JE had ended its last session trading at $0.60. JE 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $4.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Just Energy Group Inc. generated 16.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1400.0%. Just Energy Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.30% to reach $12.37/share. It started the day trading at $8.535 and traded between $8.17 and $8.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CS’s 50-day SMA is 11.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.16. The stock has a high of $14.12 for the year while the low is $6.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.11%, as 5.32M JE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.21% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.07, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 376,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,616,496 shares of CS, with a total valuation of $131,034,075. EARNEST Partners LLC meanwhile sold more CS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $83,576,927 worth of shares.

Similarly, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… decreased its Credit Suisse Group AG shares by 0.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,658,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,709 shares of Credit Suisse Group AG which are valued at $41,264,823. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Credit Suisse Group AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.