Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

The shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Neutral the HA stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $28. Cowen was of a view that HA is Market Perform in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Macquarie thinks that HA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.14% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.00 while ending the day at $11.07. During the trading session, a total of 2.39 million shares were traded which represents a -113.15% decline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. HA had ended its last session trading at $12.60. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 HA 52-week low price stands at $7.55 while its 52-week high price is $31.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hawaiian Holdings Inc. generated 373.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.32%. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $93. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.09% to reach $90.78/share. It started the day trading at $66.87 and traded between $63.28 and $64.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPC’s 50-day SMA is 87.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.73. The stock has a high of $115.20 for the year while the low is $49.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.28%, as 3.06M HA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.17% of Genuine Parts Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.21, while the P/B ratio is 2.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GPC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 59,216 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,979,609 shares of GPC, with a total valuation of $1,481,301,089. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $805,996,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Genuine Parts Company shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,064,220 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,215 shares of Genuine Parts Company which are valued at $790,762,553. In the same vein, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … decreased its Genuine Parts Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 144,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,978,815 shares and is now valued at $434,351,821. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Genuine Parts Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.