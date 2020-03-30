Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI), Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE:APT)

The shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Gordon Haskett in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Gordon Haskett wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Darden Restaurants Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Neutral the DRI stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $103. Goldman was of a view that DRI is Sell in its latest report on December 12, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that DRI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $70.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $52.50 while ending the day at $54.66. During the trading session, a total of 5.98 million shares were traded which represents a -124.14% decline from the average session volume which is 2.67 million shares. DRI had ended its last session trading at $60.56. Darden Restaurants Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 DRI 52-week low price stands at $26.15 while its 52-week high price is $128.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Darden Restaurants Inc. generated 157.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.37%. Darden Restaurants Inc. has the potential to record 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on March 30, 2010 where it informed investors and clients that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE:APT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Dougherty & Company also rated APT as Initiated on October 16, 2009, with its price target of $10 suggesting that APT could down by -348.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.79% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $11.61 and traded between $9.26 and $11.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APT’s 50-day SMA is 9.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.91. The stock has a high of $41.59 for the year while the low is $3.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.31%, as 3.58M DRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.80% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 49.56, while the P/B ratio is 4.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 220.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 206.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more APT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -19,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,058,728 shares of APT, with a total valuation of $22,233,288. Polar Asset Management Partners, … meanwhile bought more APT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,728,116 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 471,840 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. which are valued at $9,908,640. Following these latest developments, around 9.90% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.