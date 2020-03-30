Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS), KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

The shares of Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $15.50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Century Communities Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Neutral the CCS stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $32.50. Wedbush was of a view that CCS is Neutral in its latest report on February 08, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that CCS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.05 while ending the day at $15.77. During the trading session, a total of 632481.0 shares were traded which represents a -24.48% decline from the average session volume which is 508090.0 shares. CCS had ended its last session trading at $17.50. Century Communities Inc. currently has a market cap of $583.02 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.49, with a beta of 1.34. CCS 52-week low price stands at $9.04 while its 52-week high price is $39.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Century Communities Inc. has the potential to record 4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.82% to reach $21.80/share. It started the day trading at $16.27 and traded between $13.50 and $15.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KREF’s 50-day SMA is 18.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.62. The stock has a high of $22.03 for the year while the low is $6.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.80%, as 2.09M CCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.01% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 574.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 56.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KREF shares, increasing its portfolio by 94.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,153,647 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,432,810 shares of KREF, with a total valuation of $87,060,388.

Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.