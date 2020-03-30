Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN), AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN)

The shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $27 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Hold the BECN stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Northcoast set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Buy rating by Loop Capital in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Raymond James was of a view that BECN is Mkt Perform in its latest report on November 27, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that BECN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $28.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.72 while ending the day at $15.84. During the trading session, a total of 699509.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.55% decline from the average session volume which is 675560.0 shares. BECN had ended its last session trading at $18.70. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 BECN 52-week low price stands at $11.66 while its 52-week high price is $40.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. generated 43.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 240.63%. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has the potential to record 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.73% to reach $46.14/share. It started the day trading at $30.74 and traded between $28.98 and $29.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AN’s 50-day SMA is 40.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.29. The stock has a high of $53.19 for the year while the low is $20.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.59%, as 5.69M BECN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.21% of AutoNation Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 876.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.21% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cascade Investment LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,431,162 shares of AN, with a total valuation of $787,563,552. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $296,126,976 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AutoNation Inc. shares by 5.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,978,606 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 266,628 shares of AutoNation Inc. which are valued at $212,735,834. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP increased its AutoNation Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 45,051 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,663,020 shares and is now valued at $199,250,845. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of AutoNation Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.