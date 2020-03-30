Is There A Value in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) And Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

The shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $26 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Textron Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Susquehanna was of a view that TXT is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TXT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $45.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.45 while ending the day at $26.69. During the trading session, a total of 2.06 million shares were traded which represents a 6.61% incline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. TXT had ended its last session trading at $29.23. Textron Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.61, with a beta of 1.82. Textron Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TXT 52-week low price stands at $20.26 while its 52-week high price is $58.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Textron Inc. generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.53%. Textron Inc. has the potential to record 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.37% to reach $22.90/share. It started the day trading at $9.60 and traded between $8.48 and $8.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLR’s 50-day SMA is 20.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.98. The stock has a high of $52.03 for the year while the low is $6.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 198.81%, as 17.09M TXT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.11% of Continental Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.09, while the P/B ratio is 0.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 40.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,266,194 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,384,017 shares of CLR, with a total valuation of $215,727,122. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,977,491 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Continental Resources Inc. shares by 16.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,213,390 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 600,633 shares of Continental Resources Inc. which are valued at $79,843,741. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Continental Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 219,212 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,205,111 shares and is now valued at $79,686,853. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Continental Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.