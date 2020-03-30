Is There A Value in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) And Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

The shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. B. Riley FBR Inc. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NovaGold Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2011. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on January 21, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that NG is Underperform in its latest report on October 20, 2010. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that NG is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 22, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.68 while ending the day at $7.76. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a 11.08% incline from the average session volume which is 2.98 million shares. NG had ended its last session trading at $8.54. NovaGold Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 45.00 NG 52-week low price stands at $3.69 while its 52-week high price is $9.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NovaGold Resources Inc. generated 67.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. NovaGold Resources Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on February 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) is now rated as Hold. Lake Street also rated CCRN as Upgrade on November 02, 2018, with its price target of $12 suggesting that CCRN could surge by 41.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.94% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.49 and traded between $5.88 and $6.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCRN’s 50-day SMA is 9.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.15. The stock has a high of $13.42 for the year while the low is $6.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 929618.36 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.67%, as 876,909 NG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 232.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CCRN shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 374,149 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,533,033 shares of CCRN, with a total valuation of $52,453,153. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC meanwhile bought more CCRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,561,597 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares by 0.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,518,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -14,128 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $23,877,124. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,117 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,463,104 shares and is now valued at $23,350,226. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.