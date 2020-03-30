Is There A Value in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) And EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

The shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $48 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lyft Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $55. Bernstein was of a view that LYFT is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 10, 2020. The Benchmark Company thinks that LYFT is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.93 while ending the day at $27.60. During the trading session, a total of 10.14 million shares were traded which represents a -4.31% decline from the average session volume which is 9.72 million shares. LYFT had ended its last session trading at $29.94. Lyft Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LYFT 52-week low price stands at $14.56 while its 52-week high price is $88.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lyft Inc. generated 358.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4223.85%. Lyft Inc. has the potential to record -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.29% to reach $12.70/share. It started the day trading at $28.08 and traded between $24.08 and $25.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVER’s 50-day SMA is 36.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.37. The stock has a high of $48.23 for the year while the low is $7.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.45%, as 3.17M LYFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.37% of EverQuote Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 534.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more EVER shares, increasing its portfolio by 196.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 600,391 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 906,493 shares of EVER, with a total valuation of $36,821,746. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more EVER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,778,366 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its EverQuote Inc. shares by 82.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 677,544 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 305,507 shares of EverQuote Inc. which are valued at $27,521,837. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its EverQuote Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 42,144 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 660,196 shares and is now valued at $26,817,162. Following these latest developments, around 20.10% of EverQuote Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.