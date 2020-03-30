Is There A Value in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) And AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

The shares of Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $17 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Holly Energy Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Underperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Raymond James was of a view that HEP is Underperform in its latest report on June 26, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that HEP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.21 while ending the day at $10.42. During the trading session, a total of 893212.0 shares were traded which represents a -14.57% decline from the average session volume which is 779630.0 shares. HEP had ended its last session trading at $11.25. Holly Energy Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $1.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.34, with a beta of 1.25. Holly Energy Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 HEP 52-week low price stands at $6.57 while its 52-week high price is $30.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Holly Energy Partners L.P. generated 13.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.95%. Holly Energy Partners L.P. has the potential to record 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $64. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.14% to reach $78.13/share. It started the day trading at $53.00 and traded between $48.0101 and $48.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMN’s 50-day SMA is 70.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.47. The stock has a high of $89.22 for the year while the low is $45.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.52%, as 1.42M HEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.05% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.16, while the P/B ratio is 3.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 479.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AMN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 325,419 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,986,041 shares of AMN, with a total valuation of $514,172,618. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $353,991,565 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares by 29.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,766,884 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 407,208 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. which are valued at $130,042,662. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 33,231 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,462,834 shares and is now valued at $107,664,582. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.