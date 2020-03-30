Is There A Value in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) And Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

The shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $50 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ConocoPhillips, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2020. That day the CapitalOne set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by Scotiabank in its report released on January 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 74. Robert W. Baird was of a view that COP is Outperform in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Susquehanna thinks that COP is worth Positive rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $50.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $28.80 while ending the day at $29.25. During the trading session, a total of 10.62 million shares were traded which represents a -9.36% decline from the average session volume which is 9.71 million shares. COP had ended its last session trading at $32.09. ConocoPhillips debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 COP 52-week low price stands at $20.84 while its 52-week high price is $69.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ConocoPhillips generated 5.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.58%. ConocoPhillips has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Needham also rated KRNT as Reiterated on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that KRNT could surge by 38.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.83% to reach $41.50/share. It started the day trading at $26.95 and traded between $23.41 and $25.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KRNT’s 50-day SMA is 38.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.22. The stock has a high of $45.21 for the year while the low is $22.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.92%, as 2.01M COP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.02% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 106.44, while the P/B ratio is 3.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 342.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wasatch Advisors, Inc. bought more KRNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchasing 294,271 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,559,402 shares of KRNT, with a total valuation of $141,842,170. American Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more KRNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $119,133,767 worth of shares.

Similarly, Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt… decreased its Kornit Digital Ltd. shares by 5.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,294,938 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -122,316 shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. which are valued at $91,453,279. In the same vein, Migdal Insurance Co. Ltd. (Invest… decreased its Kornit Digital Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 135,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,750,045 shares and is now valued at $69,739,293. Following these latest developments, around 1.61% of Kornit Digital Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.