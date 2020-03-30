Is There A Value in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) And Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

The shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $29 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Neutral the ARWR stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the SVB Leerink set price target on the stock to $32. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that ARWR is Buy in its latest report on November 29, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that ARWR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 83.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.95 while ending the day at $28.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a 30.0% incline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. ARWR had ended its last session trading at $30.59. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 52.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.13, with a beta of 1.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.90 ARWR 52-week low price stands at $17.30 while its 52-week high price is $73.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 461.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 900.0%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $250. Deutsche Bank also rated ADSK as Upgrade on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $230 suggesting that ADSK could surge by 32.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $160.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.00% to reach $211.10/share. It started the day trading at $156.62 and traded between $140.3206 and $141.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADSK’s 50-day SMA is 183.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 166.83. The stock has a high of $211.58 for the year while the low is $125.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.06%, as 5.16M ARWR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.38% of Autodesk Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ADSK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 97,759 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,123,566 shares of ADSK, with a total valuation of $3,268,546,278. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more ADSK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,626,262,756 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Autodesk Inc. shares by 2.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,491,718 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 306,710 shares of Autodesk Inc. which are valued at $2,193,539,132. In the same vein, Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP increased its Autodesk Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 333,254 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,021,344 shares and is now valued at $2,103,754,143. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Autodesk Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.