Is There A Value in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) And Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

The shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Albemarle Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $100. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that ALB is Neutral in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ALB is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $80.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $54.75 while ending the day at $55.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.44 million shares were traded which represents a -14.5% decline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. ALB had ended its last session trading at $60.46. Albemarle Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.73, with a beta of 1.48. Albemarle Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ALB 52-week low price stands at $48.89 while its 52-week high price is $99.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.73 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Albemarle Corporation generated 613.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.9%. Albemarle Corporation has the potential to record 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Piper Jaffray also rated COOP as Downgrade on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that COOP could surge by 57.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.92% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.8881 and traded between $6.71 and $6.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COOP’s 50-day SMA is 11.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.77. The stock has a high of $14.68 for the year while the low is $5.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.95%, as 3.80M ALB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.13% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 643.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Diamond Hill Capital Management, … sold more COOP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -21.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Diamond Hill Capital Management, … selling -1,798,740 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,703,274 shares of COOP, with a total valuation of $86,003,005. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more COOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,294,252 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares by 4.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,615,566 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 189,465 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. which are valued at $59,217,712. In the same vein, Greywolf Capital Management LP increased its Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,404,125 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,947,524 shares and is now valued at $50,646,733. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.