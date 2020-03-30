Is There A Value in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) And Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

The shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $50 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Overweight the AGIO stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on May 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. SVB Leerink was of a view that AGIO is Outperform in its latest report on February 15, 2019. Leerink Partners thinks that AGIO is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $64.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $35.03 while ending the day at $35.07. During the trading session, a total of 695208.0 shares were traded which represents a 1.07% incline from the average session volume which is 702720.0 shares. AGIO had ended its last session trading at $37.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.50 AGIO 52-week low price stands at $27.77 while its 52-week high price is $68.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 80.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 0.63%. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is now rated as Mkt Perform. JP Morgan also rated OIS as Upgrade on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that OIS could surge by 68.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.66% to reach $6.92/share. It started the day trading at $2.33 and traded between $2.02 and $2.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OIS’s 50-day SMA is 8.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.33. The stock has a high of $21.27 for the year while the low is $1.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.13%, as 2.67M AGIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.48% of Oil States International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 795.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more OIS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -8,420 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,035,081 shares of OIS, with a total valuation of $71,467,491. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OIS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,115,917 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Oil States International Inc. shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,012,788 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 53,264 shares of Oil States International Inc. which are valued at $47,561,153. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Oil States International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 155,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,929,049 shares and is now valued at $38,988,778. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Oil States International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.