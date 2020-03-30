Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)?

The shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zillow Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2018. That day the Standpoint Research set price target on the stock to $48. Stifel was of a view that Z is Buy in its latest report on June 30, 2017. Stifel thinks that Z is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $36.74 while ending the day at $37.94. During the trading session, a total of 4.48 million shares were traded which represents a -14.48% decline from the average session volume which is 3.91 million shares. Z had ended its last session trading at $40.78. Z 52-week low price stands at $20.04 while its 52-week high price is $66.68.

The Zillow Group Inc. generated 1.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.65%.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.40% to reach $40.09/share. It started the day trading at $23.30 and traded between $21.52 and $21.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLS’s 50-day SMA is 39.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.72. The stock has a high of $54.16 for the year while the low is $18.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.84%, as 4.25M Z shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of Flowserve Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. bought more FLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. purchasing 175,939 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,550,570 shares of FLS, with a total valuation of $705,357,408. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $555,827,579 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Eagle Investment Management… increased its Flowserve Corporation shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,116,082 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 53,150 shares of Flowserve Corporation which are valued at $486,945,336. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Flowserve Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,853 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,720,523 shares and is now valued at $350,477,819. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Flowserve Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.