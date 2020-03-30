Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR), LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)?

The shares of Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $171 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Varian Medical Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2020, to Outperform the VAR stock while also putting a $160 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by BTIG Research in its report released on October 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 130. Robert W. Baird was of a view that VAR is Outperform in its latest report on March 22, 2019. Goldman thinks that VAR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $147.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $100.33 while ending the day at $100.97. During the trading session, a total of 975599.0 shares were traded which represents a -22.58% decline from the average session volume which is 795920.0 shares. VAR had ended its last session trading at $108.22. Varian Medical Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.34, with a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VAR 52-week low price stands at $89.62 while its 52-week high price is $150.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Varian Medical Systems Inc. generated 721.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.48%. Varian Medical Systems Inc. has the potential to record 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BTIG Research also rated LC as Resumed on October 14, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that LC could surge by 51.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.89% to reach $17.40/share. It started the day trading at $9.00 and traded between $8.25 and $8.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LC’s 50-day SMA is 11.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.00. The stock has a high of $18.85 for the year while the low is $7.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.31%, as 4.45M VAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.16% of LendingClub Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 792.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 172,094 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,808,325 shares of LC, with a total valuation of $85,969,658. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile sold more LC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,435,232 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. decreased its LendingClub Corporation shares by 8.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,852,428 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -568,175 shares of LendingClub Corporation which are valued at $64,435,232. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LendingClub Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 104,063 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,672,178 shares and is now valued at $51,440,680. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of LendingClub Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.