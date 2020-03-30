Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)?

The shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $21 price target. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teekay Tankers Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $2.50. DNB Markets was of a view that TNK is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that TNK is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 195.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.40.

The shares of the company added by 8.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.31 while ending the day at $21.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a -36.89% decline from the average session volume which is 948790.0 shares. TNK had ended its last session trading at $20.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. currently has a market cap of $681.86 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.04, with a beta of 0.68. Teekay Tankers Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 TNK 52-week low price stands at $7.44 while its 52-week high price is $25.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teekay Tankers Ltd. generated 79.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 83.67%. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has the potential to record 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.44% to reach $5.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.62 and traded between $6.41 and $6.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DB’s 50-day SMA is 8.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.78. The stock has a high of $11.16 for the year while the low is $4.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 65.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.80%, as 86.66M TNK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.71% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more DB shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 13,156,483 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 77,253,772 shares of DB, with a total valuation of $673,652,892.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares by 1.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 60,914,357 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 776,705 shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which are valued at $531,173,193. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs International increased its Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,981,771 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 30,476,979 shares and is now valued at $265,759,257. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.