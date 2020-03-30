Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG), Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)?

The shares of REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of REV Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Underweight the REVG stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Credit Suisse was of a view that REVG is Neutral in its latest report on January 22, 2019. Stifel thinks that REVG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.98 while ending the day at $4.19. During the trading session, a total of 692372.0 shares were traded which represents a -214.54% decline from the average session volume which is 220120.0 shares. REVG had ended its last session trading at $4.48. REV Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 REVG 52-week low price stands at $4.17 while its 52-week high price is $14.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The REV Group Inc. generated 67.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 385.71%. REV Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Credit Suisse also rated FIVE as Upgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $125 suggesting that FIVE could surge by 14.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $78.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.55% to reach $83.69/share. It started the day trading at $77.17 and traded between $71.065 and $71.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FIVE’s 50-day SMA is 99.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 117.37. The stock has a high of $148.21 for the year while the low is $47.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.60%, as 5.11M REVG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.47% of Five Below Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.89, while the P/B ratio is 5.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FIVE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -9,979 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,999,368 shares of FIVE, with a total valuation of $484,688,728. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FIVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $447,039,746 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Five Below Inc. shares by 103.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,148,471 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,600,943 shares of Five Below Inc. which are valued at $305,244,263. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Five Below Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 86,766 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,907,495 shares and is now valued at $184,931,640. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Five Below Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.