Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS), LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)?

The shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $115 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Keysight Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2019, to Outperform the KEYS stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $103. Robert W. Baird was of a view that KEYS is Neutral in its latest report on May 20, 2019. Stifel thinks that KEYS is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $77.93 while ending the day at $78.28. During the trading session, a total of 2.37 million shares were traded which represents a -16.57% decline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. KEYS had ended its last session trading at $84.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $15.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.36, with a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 KEYS 52-week low price stands at $71.03 while its 52-week high price is $110.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Keysight Technologies Inc. generated 1.69 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.72%. Keysight Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at China Renaissance published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.54% to reach $117.36/share. It started the day trading at $10.68 and traded between $9.99 and $10.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LX’s 50-day SMA is 12.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.58. The stock has a high of $16.93 for the year while the low is $7.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.56%, as 3.63M KEYS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.70% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.80, while the P/B ratio is 1.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TT International bought more LX shares, increasing its portfolio by 88.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TT International purchasing 1,616,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,448,423 shares of LX, with a total valuation of $40,139,644. Numeric Investors LLC meanwhile bought more LX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,176,053 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIL Investment Management (Hong K… increased its LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares by 158.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,537,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,556,760 shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $29,539,107. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 948,827 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,506,791 shares and is now valued at $29,179,047. Following these latest developments, around 5.14% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.