Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)?

The shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Atlantic Equities in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $65 price target. Atlantic Equities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Hold the CTSH stock while also putting a $63 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $70. Needham was of a view that CTSH is Underperform in its latest report on November 22, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that CTSH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $64.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.34% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $46.28 while ending the day at $46.66. During the trading session, a total of 5.15 million shares were traded which represents a -19.01% decline from the average session volume which is 4.33 million shares. CTSH had ended its last session trading at $49.82. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation currently has a market cap of $27.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.78, with a beta of 1.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 CTSH 52-week low price stands at $40.01 while its 52-week high price is $74.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation generated 2.65 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.95%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has the potential to record 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Topeka Capital Markets published a research note on April 25, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.48% to reach $27.67/share. It started the day trading at $18.58 and traded between $17.05 and $17.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DISCK’s 50-day SMA is 25.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.11. The stock has a high of $31.20 for the year while the low is $15.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.11%, as 7.92M CTSH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of Discovery Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.93, while the P/B ratio is 1.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DISCK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -404,344 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,392,648 shares of DISCK, with a total valuation of $938,555,465. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more DISCK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $491,126,203 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Discovery Inc. shares by 16.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,420,223 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,557,853 shares of Discovery Inc. which are valued at $437,247,597. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Discovery Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 151,769 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,779,678 shares and is now valued at $421,169,918. Following these latest developments, around 4.51% of Discovery Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.