Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)?

The shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $51 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CIBC advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Sector Outperform the CDAY stock while also putting a $84 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $74. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on January 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. Wells Fargo was of a view that CDAY is Overweight in its latest report on January 28, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that CDAY is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $47.91 while ending the day at $48.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a 24.35% incline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. CDAY had ended its last session trading at $52.24. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CDAY 52-week low price stands at $38.40 while its 52-week high price is $79.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. generated 281.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -166.67%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on December 26, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is now rated as Hold. H.C. Wainwright also rated CAPR as Reiterated on January 26, 2018, with its price target of $8.60 suggesting that CAPR could surge by 80.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.15% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.39 and traded between $1.20 and $1.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAPR’s 50-day SMA is 1.3803 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3907. The stock has a high of $8.85 for the year while the low is $0.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29096.6 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.56%, as 26,024 CDAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.64% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 575.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CAPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 106.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 43,272 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 83,785 shares of CAPR, with a total valuation of $98,866. Two Sigma Investments LP meanwhile bought more CAPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,002 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,419 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $34,714. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.