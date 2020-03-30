Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM), Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)?

The shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $47 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2019. Cleveland Research was of a view that CALM is Neutral in its latest report on December 22, 2017. Stephens thinks that CALM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 03, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $42.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.62.

The shares of the company added by 5.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $39.60 while ending the day at $42.42. During the trading session, a total of 920647.0 shares were traded which represents a -63.85% decline from the average session volume which is 561890.0 shares. CALM had ended its last session trading at $40.22. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 CALM 52-week low price stands at $30.74 while its 52-week high price is $47.00.

The Cal-Maine Foods Inc. generated 11.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 490.48%. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. Oppenheimer also rated ETSY as Upgrade on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $64 suggesting that ETSY could surge by 40.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.66% to reach $65.11/share. It started the day trading at $40.44 and traded between $38.07 and $38.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETSY’s 50-day SMA is 49.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.75. The stock has a high of $71.80 for the year while the low is $29.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.06%, as 16.49M CALM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.12% of Etsy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 52.90, while the P/B ratio is 11.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ETSY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -9,280 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,440,692 shares of ETSY, with a total valuation of $661,386,405. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ETSY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $576,604,629 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Etsy Inc. shares by 21.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,681,327 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,585,253 shares of Etsy Inc. which are valued at $328,437,514. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Etsy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.