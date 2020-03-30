Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)?

The shares of Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $92 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xilinx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Equal Weight the XLNX stock while also putting a $95 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $106. Mizuho was of a view that XLNX is Buy in its latest report on October 24, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that XLNX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $95.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $74.96 while ending the day at $75.22. During the trading session, a total of 2.91 million shares were traded which represents a 26.98% incline from the average session volume which is 3.98 million shares. XLNX had ended its last session trading at $80.28. Xilinx Inc. currently has a market cap of $19.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.17, with a beta of 0.99. Xilinx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 XLNX 52-week low price stands at $67.68 while its 52-week high price is $141.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xilinx Inc. generated 1.29 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -38.24%. Xilinx Inc. has the potential to record 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.41% to reach $186.00/share. It started the day trading at $71.8425 and traded between $66.6755 and $66.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LGND’s 50-day SMA is 90.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 100.65. The stock has a high of $130.50 for the year while the low is $57.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.63%, as 8.90M XLNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 56.63% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.27, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 496.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LGND shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -106,534 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,127,745 shares of LGND, with a total valuation of $199,156,932. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more LGND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $170,115,566 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares by 4.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,549,770 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -70,346 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which are valued at $145,058,472. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 80,973 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,445,675 shares and is now valued at $135,315,180. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.