Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)?

The shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Timken Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Underperform the TKR stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $56. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TKR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 10, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TKR is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $31.47 while ending the day at $32.02. During the trading session, a total of 501047.0 shares were traded which represents a 32.26% incline from the average session volume which is 739610.0 shares. TKR had ended its last session trading at $34.43. The Timken Company currently has a market cap of $2.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.48, with a beta of 1.84. The Timken Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 TKR 52-week low price stands at $22.25 while its 52-week high price is $58.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.84 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Timken Company generated 216.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.71%. The Timken Company has the potential to record 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. It started the day trading at $0.648 and traded between $0.57 and $0.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMLP's 50-day SMA is 2.1088 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.3476. The stock has a high of $10.03 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.68%, as 2.56M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.22% of Summit Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 560.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more SMLP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -42,274 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,906,836 shares of SMLP, with a total valuation of $28,230,877. Brookfield Public Securities Grou… meanwhile sold more SMLP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,460,026 worth of shares.

Similarly, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… decreased its Summit Midstream Partners LP shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,011,114 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,891 shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $2,052,561. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its Summit Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 104,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 536,384 shares and is now valued at $1,088,860. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Summit Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.