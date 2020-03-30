Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)?

The shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BWS Financial in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $58 price target. BWS Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Renewable Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 24, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. BWS Financial was of a view that REGI is Buy in its latest report on April 24, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that REGI is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.73% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.16 while ending the day at $18.28. During the trading session, a total of 770793.0 shares were traded which represents a 7.21% incline from the average session volume which is 830720.0 shares. REGI had ended its last session trading at $19.60. Renewable Energy Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $763.74 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.20, with a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 REGI 52-week low price stands at $9.90 while its 52-week high price is $31.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Renewable Energy Group Inc. generated 53.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 191.74%. Renewable Energy Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $99. Needham also rated SEDG as Reiterated on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $140 suggesting that SEDG could surge by 31.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $90.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.93% to reach $119.77/share. It started the day trading at $86.74 and traded between $82.00 and $82.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEDG’s 50-day SMA is 107.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.74. The stock has a high of $143.73 for the year while the low is $36.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.47%, as 5.90M REGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.55% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.61, while the P/B ratio is 4.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SEDG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -32.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,581,413 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,278,168 shares of SEDG, with a total valuation of $408,853,113. Swedbank Robur Fonder AB meanwhile bought more SEDG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $309,334,036 worth of shares.

Similarly, NNIP Advisors BV increased its SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares by 20.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,996,337 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 336,197 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. which are valued at $248,983,151. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,765,779 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,800,079 shares and is now valued at $224,505,853. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.