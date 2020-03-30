Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)?

The shares of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $330 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DexCom Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $195. UBS was of a view that DXCM is Neutral in its latest report on November 28, 2018. Goldman thinks that DXCM is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 144.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.21.

The shares of the company added by 5.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $240.61 while ending the day at $262.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.51 million shares were traded which represents a -37.5% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. DXCM had ended its last session trading at $250.21. DexCom Inc. currently has a market cap of $24.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 242.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.45, with a beta of 0.68. DexCom Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 DXCM 52-week low price stands at $107.44 while its 52-week high price is $306.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DexCom Inc. generated 446.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 104.35%. DexCom Inc. has the potential to record 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10.50. Northland Capital also rated AMPY as Initiated on November 14, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that AMPY could surge by 91.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.74% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.68 and traded between $0.5699 and $0.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMPY’s 50-day SMA is 3.9856 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.5662. The stock has a high of $13.23 for the year while the low is $0.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.68%, as 1.47M DXCM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.84% of Amplify Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 371.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -91.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fir Tree Capital Management LP sold more AMPY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fir Tree Capital Management LP selling -496,817 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,415,297 shares of AMPY, with a total valuation of $43,535,941. Brigade Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more AMPY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,725,977 worth of shares.

Similarly, Avenue Capital Management II LP decreased its Amplify Energy Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,561,375 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Amplify Energy Corp. which are valued at $10,706,548. Following these latest developments, around 19.33% of Amplify Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.